Ministry backs nurses seeking overseas jobs

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 20, 2021 4:39 pm
Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete

The Ministry will continue to support nurses searching for greener pastures and work with nursing schools to ensure that gaps are quickly filled.

Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says, they’ve noted an increase nurses applying for overseas jobs, particularly in Dubai.

Dr Waqainabete says most of these nurses come back to Fiji after their contract and help the health sector.

“We intent to support our Nurses who intend to go to other places to pursue their career. It also gives opportunities for those in Nurse training and come through and fill those positions that they left”.

There are over 3,000 nurses in our health system not including private medical clinics.

