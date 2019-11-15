Ministry awaits Coronavirus test result

The Health Ministry is currently awaiting test results of two Fijian citizens currently under quarantine after they displayed mild symptoms of Coronavirus.

The two arrived from Guangdong, China on Monday and have been isolated at the Nadi Hospital.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says there is still no confirmed case of Coronavirus in the country as they await the two patients’ confirmatory test results from the World Health Organization Collaborating Centre laboratory in Melbourne Australia.

“As we speak there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus. Though over the last few weeks we’ve had some interesting individual coming there are no confirmed cases at the moment as we speak.”

The Ministry’s response team is also managing close contacts of the patients.

The Ministry is also urging the public to refrain from sharing rumors and misinformation.