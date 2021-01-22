Ministry anticipates increase in national Diabetes statistics

The Health Ministry anticipates an increase in the national statistics for Diabetes in over the last 10 years.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says in 2002 around 15 percent of the adult population suffered from the Non-Communicable Disease. this increased to 16 percent in 2011, and authorities are expecting a gradual increase this year.

The next survey is expected at the end of the year.

“Every 10 years it goes up to 2 to 3 – 4 percent, we could possibility estimate that we could be sitting at about 18 – 19 percent but again as I said we should be able to do the survey and do the data that would be able to show that.”

The minister says there is an increasing number of people reporting to hospitals with late stages of diabetes which could have been cured if presented early.

The Health Minister says they have the resources and the manpower to deal with the issue but it’s crucial to eat healthy and exercise.