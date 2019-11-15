Minister encourages healthy lifestyle amidst pandemic

The Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has called on Fijians to be wary of their eating habits amidst the pandemic.

Speaking at the launch of the Pacific Island Food Revolution, Dr Waqainabete says the effects of the pandemic should not deter us from living healthy lifestyles.

“It is my hope that during this COVID-19 pandemic that we all individuals in the pacific and in Fiji especially will continue to put health as an important part of their personal development and also those of their family”

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Minister commended the show organizers for creating awareness for Fijians and the region to practice healthy eating habits.

He says healthy food choices are important in keeping Communicable Diseases and Non Communicable Diseases at bay.

Season two of the cooking show airs on FBC TV every Thursday at 7pm.