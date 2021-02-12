Minister confirms the shortage of Metformin

The Health Minister confirms that there is a shortage of metformin, a medicine used to treat type two diabetes.

Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the shortage is a global concern and not only for Fiji adding that doctors can prescribe an alternative medicine that is available locally.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad had highlighted the shortage of Panadol and diabetes tablets in health facilities around the country during the parliament session last week.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad maintains that his claims about the shortage of certain medications are not unfounded.

“I gave examples of basic diabetic tablets, panadol. One individual just sent me while the Minister for Health was speaking that his wife went to Natabua health center on Tuesday hospital and was told that basic diabetes tablet- metFORMIN was not available there.”

Dr Waqainabete says they have 87 percent of all the drugs consumable and medicine in stock to last for three months.

“All the essential drugs and medicines, they are all available, insulin, glipizide. The only diabetic medication that’s short all over the world at the moment is metformin but there are other options for doctors to use.”

The Health Minister adds that they are working to ensure medicine is delivered on time to hospitals around the country to ensure Fijians receive the medication they need.