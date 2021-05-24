Home

Mental support services in demand at the St Giles Hospital

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 28, 2021 6:40 am

There is an increase in mental illness cases in the last five years with the majority being men.

Director Nursing at the St Giles Hospital, Miliakere Nasorovakawalu says close to 57 percent of the overall patients are men between the ages of 16 and 30 years.

She adds the need for mental health support has grown with 425 out-patients in 2019, an increase of about 10 percent from the previous year.

“Then in 2020, last week we were coming up then what we have seen there is a new trend increase of male that is using the outpatient services with more on itaukei.”

Nasorovakawalu says they are analyzing data from 2020 and this year, as the statistic is likely to rise due to the pandemic.

“Because of the containment that has been placed. So, maybe they are going to other areas in the sub-division can be the contributing factors because when we look in 2020 there is an increase in the new cases coming in.”

Meanwhile, health workers continue to strengthen rehabilitation and monitoring programs so that discharged patients are fully accepted in society.

