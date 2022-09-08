Mental health support critical: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the opening the new St Giles Hospital

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has stressed that mental health support is critical during these trying times.

He made these comments while opening the new St Giles Hospital’s 13-bed unit and Administration Office space this morning.

Bainimarama says the COVID-19 pandemic and natural hazards has presented mental challenges to numerous Fijians and more support from relevant authorities is needed to address this global concern.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the government has set aside millions of dollars in this financial year to the health sector that also focuses on dealing with mental health issues.

Bainimarama stresses that $1 million was used to built the new 13-bed Louis Maraiah female ward and Administration Office, known as Mili’s House.

This new unit or ward has been constructed to cater for the increasing number of in-patients.

The Prime Minister says the new development will also address the accessibility gap and guarantee services rendered to Fijians at the hospital are up to standard.