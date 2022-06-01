Mental health problems accelerate

Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh.

Children aged as young as seven are now seeking mental health assistance.

Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says the mental health conditions are on the rise post COVID-19 pandemic.

Singh says there are cases of severe depression, anxiety, drug abuse, and parenting issues.

She adds that financial stress is also contributing to the increasing cases.

“For those who have already been suffering from mental health conditions, the unfavorable environment, lack of family support, access to relevant mental health services, and lack of resources have actually had a very huge impact on people’s general well-being.”

According to St Giles, there has been a notable increase in admissions at the Psychiatric Hospital over the past few years.

Director of Nursing, Miliakere Nasorovakawalu says social issues, history of substance abuse, and relationship problems are contributing factors to the admissions.

She adds that the common age they have noted an increase in is between 17 and 40 years.