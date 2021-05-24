Men urged to take their health seriously

The Fiji Cancer Society has registered 236 cases of cancer amongst males with the youngest being a 15-year-old boy.

The teenager has Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that anyone can be diagnosed with.

This month is dedicated to raising awareness on men’s health issues and Fiji Cancer Society Spokesperson, Grace Tuivakasiga says the male population need to start taking their health seriously.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would like to encourage everyone to just continue the conversation around cancer and also the conversation around men’s health because we often see men not speaking out about their health and we would like to encourage the men we have the support here at the Fiji Cancer Society.”

Tuivakasiga adds cases of cancer continue to increase in Fiji on an annual basis.

“We have a total of 24 prostate cancer and for male patient’s cancer from 2018 till date, we have a total of 236 male cancer patients that we have registered and that is not only prostates cancer that is distributed among Non-Hodgkins lymphoma, bowel caner, testicular cancer and different type of cancer that affects male.”

She highlighted chances of beating cancer are much greater if it is detected early.

Tuivakasiga says people need to be aware of their body and the symptoms and must consult a doctor if they have any concerns.