Men urged to get tested for prostate cancer

Getting tested for prostate cancer does not make you any less of a man say the Fiji Cancer Society.

With two cases of prostate cancer already recorded this year, Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan says for many men the issue remains a taboo.

Chan says this should not be the case as men need to be open and take their health seriously not only as a commitment to themselves but for their loved ones.

“They need to start talking about what they’re going through. Lower back pains or whatever symptoms they have, share it. We find that for those who come in for prostate testing. They worry that it’s more than a blood test.

The CEO says men should make an effort to get screened at least once a year.

“It doesn’t make you small in the sense that if you don’t come to get yourself tested. It just means that you’re taking care of yourself. You want to ensure that you’re for your family. You need to ensure that you’re the focus first before you can actually extend your hands and bring those near you to take care of them.”

The Cancer Society recorded four cases of prostate cancer last year but believes many are still presenting themselves late after exhausting other alternatives.