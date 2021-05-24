Medical superintendents to re-distribute hospital resources: Waqainabete

Divisional medical officers have been instructed to sort out the processes they have in place when attending to typhoid, dengue, and diarrhea (LTDD) patients.

Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says medical superintendents have been advised to re-distribute and mobilize hospital resources if they need to curb LTDD cases and provide the required service.

He says the ministry continues to monitor the LTDD cases outbreak which are climate-sensitive diseases endemic to Fiji.

“So if there are many doctors in a particular unit and there is a particular unit that is needing more doctors, they should be able to mobilize and move them across to those areas and we’ve also seen that by working in those areas, we’ve also been able to reduce people that are very sick and are admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, Lautoka and Labasa.”

Waqainabete says the number of LTDD cases in some areas has reduced and this depicts the amount of work that health officials have been doing over the past weeks as they comb through the affected areas.