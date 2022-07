[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health will administer measles vaccination at a number of venues in the Valelevu area today.

The Ministry will start the deployment of its teams at 9 am to Mataisuva.

Following this, the team will leave for Veikoba at 11am, Narevurevunicagi at 1pm, Delaitokatoka at 2.30 in the afternoon, and Matanisenitoa at 3.30pm.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry says the step has been taken due to cases of measles identified in the area.