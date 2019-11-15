Measles vaccination campaign resumes

The Ministry of Health has mobilized its resources as it begins its national measles immunization campaign today.

Ministry’s Head of Health Protection, Dr. Aalisha Sahukhan says health care teams will be visiting places in the Northen, Eastern and Western Division today.

She adds the shift in attention to other divisions follows the successful vaccination of 95 percent target group in the Central Division towards the end of last year.

“We know that for the rest of the country the vaccination campaign is going on and is starting again. And this is for the Northern, Eastern Division and Western Division. All Health Care workers are striving to meet the target of at least 95% coverage of all our target groups, that for 6 months to 5-year-old and 19 to 39-year-old”.

Meanwhile, as of the 31st of last month the quarantine initially imposed on Saumakia Village in Naitasiri and Nasilai, Nakelo has been lifted.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says people still need to exercise caution at all times and refrain from making unnecessary visitations in these areas.