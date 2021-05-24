Home

Measles cases emerge in Serua

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 26, 2021 12:25 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Two cases of Measles have been detected in two villages in the Serua province.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services confirms the two cases were identified after a child was presented to Korovisilou Health Centre and later transferred to CWM Hospital, on the 17th of this month.

The measles case was later confirmed after testing by the Fiji Centre of Communicable Disease.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigations suggest the disease transmission took place some weeks prior at a funeral gathering in a village in the Serua / Namosi Province.

The Ministry has initiated an immediate response with a thorough investigation of households and social mobilisation within the immediate two villages.

The confirmed cases are being managed with the isolation of immediate family members.

A plan of action for the Serua-Namosi Medical Sub-division includes immediate measles vaccination and two drops of Polio for all children aged 6 months to 11 years.

Parents of children around Fiji who have turned 1 and are yet to receive their MMR vaccine are encouraged to visit their nearest health facility for vaccination, including Year 1 students.

Measles is a highly contagious, serious, airborne disease caused by the measles virus, and spread through air droplets as well as by direct contact. The virus infects the respiratory tract and spread throughout the body.

The signs and symptoms of measles are high fever, a runny nose, cough, red and watery eyes and white spots inside the cheeks in the initial stage.

After several days a rash erupts, usually on the face and upper neck, within 3 days it spreads reaching the hands and feet lasting for 5 to 6 days.

Anyone with these signs and symptoms is requested to visit their nearest health facility for immediate attention and treatment.

