Measles and other diseases in the community

The Ministry of Health has noted positive cases of measles in the country.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they have also noted hand, foot, and mouth disease cases, which is a disease that is caused by a family of viruses called enteroviruses.

Symptoms of mild illness may include fever, running nose, sneezing, cough, skin rash, mouth blisters, and body and muscle aches.

Doctor Fong says all these diseases can be mistaken for what many have read about monkeypox.

The Permanent Secretary says they are yet to diagnose a case of monkeypox in Fiji.

The Ministry has released guidelines to all clinicians in the public and private sectors in order to facilitate early case identification and reporting.

Doctor Fong says Fiji is also in the middle of the chickenpox season.