Mandate relevant COVID measures, urges Ministry

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry is liaising with workplaces and heads of communities and villages to ensure relevant COVID safe measures are mandated, as cases continue to rise.

In the last three days the Ministry has recorded 181 new cases.

The Central Division recorded the highest number of cases at 116.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the idea of ‘living with COVID’ will enable people to do the right thing at the right time.

“What I’m hoping for is that we want to demonstrate that Fiji has learned from the acute face of COVID-19. That we have learned lessons that are inclined in the community, and that people can live with this COVID-19”

Doctor Fong adds they are increasing community engagements as more emphasis is being placed on eligible Fijians to get their booster doses.