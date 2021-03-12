Home

Man fronts court for alleged robbery

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 16, 2021 9:55 am

A 20-year-old man will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today for his alleged involvement in an early morning robbery on Sunday.

The accused has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery, one count of theft and one count of failure to comply with orders.

Police say the accused allegedly forcefully entered a home in Caubati and stole phones and more than $5,000 cash.

