Man files medical negligence case against Labasa Hospital

A 41-year-old man of Naleba in Labasa has filed civil proceedings against the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Labasa Hospital and the State for medical negligence.

This after his step-mother died following a surgery to remove gallstones from her bladder.

Roneel Prakash claims the MS of the Labasa Hospital failed to carry out proper medical, surgical, and specialist care and treatment on his stepmother resulting in her death post-operation on Monday the 2nd of May, 2022.

Prakash is claiming special damages of $11,000 to cover transportation and funeral expenses for his step-mother, general damages, punitive damages and for an order that they are provided a full post-mortem report from the defendants.

The case was called before the Acting Master of the High Court Usaia Ratuvili.

Prakash’s lawyer Sushil Sharma filed an inter-parte notice for the Court to make an order that a post-mortem be carried out on the deceased to determine the cause of death and for her body to be transported back to Labasa as soon as possible.

In response, State Lawyer Yovin Naidu informed the Court, the post-mortem will be carried out today and they have requested for at least five days to transport the body to Labasa due to logistical issues.

Acting Master Ratuvili has given the State five days from today to transfer the body of 47-year-old Wati back to Labasa after the post-mortem examination at the State’s expense.

Prakash claims that on the 28th of April, whilst admitted at the Labasa Hospital -Wati received surgical intervention for the extraction of gallstones in her bladder and failed to regain consciousness.

He claims the family was not consulted about the surgery.

Prakash also claims that after four days of not regaining her conscious, his step mother was transferred to the CWM Hospital on Monday 2nd of May for further treatment without any consultation with the family.

She died at 11pm on the same day.

Prakash claims he has approached the first defendant several times and sought help from the Permanent Secretary for Health for his step-mother’s body to be returned to Labasa but no assistance or response was forthcoming.