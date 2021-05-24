LTDD cases emerge in urban areas

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says cases of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhea have not only been recorded in rural areas but urban areas as well.

While Ra and Navosa remain the main hotspots for LTDD cases, there have also been cases in Labasa and the Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor, according to Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

“So we continue to watch that with interest, the great thing is the numbers are coming down, and that is a testament to a few things, certainly the hard work being done by all the partners, including the Ministry of Health but also the fact that we have had some dry weather, so this has been helpful in keeping the water tables down and that has also helped”.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete

As of March 18, 2022, there have been 1230 lab-confirmed cases of leptospirosis this year, 67 cases of typhoid and 1085 cases of dengue fever.