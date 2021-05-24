Low percentage of domestic violence gets reports: Akbar

While 64 percent of women experience some form of violence from an intimate partner, a very small percentage gets reported.

Minister for Women Rosy Akbar says women are pressured not to report beatings and other acts of violence – and only 3.6 percent of incidents ever make it to police.

She says domestic violence is everyone’s responsibility.

“Do not humiliate women who go and report. Don’t make fun of her. The Government on its part is doing everything. The NGOs are doing everything. Everything is doing so much, but why are we not seeing a decrease in the number.”

In the last seven years, 40 women have died due to domestic violence.

The Women’s Minister says domestic violence is a crime and this needs to stop.