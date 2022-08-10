Loss of trained eye specialists a growing concern

During a consultation in Suva yesterday, it was found that most trained nurses and ophthalmologists leave for either better-paying jobs in the public and private sectors or migration. [File Photo]

Eye treatment services in the country faces a growing risk of losing trained and specialist staff to better opportunities locally and overseas.

CWM Hospital’s Eye Clinic Head of Department, Doctor Luisa Cikamatana says the issue should be addressed quickly, as this will help retain the loss of experience and knowledge in specialist eye care.

“We can’t stop people from wanting to leave, we are thankful that we’ve trained them so we know we can at least tap into them with their expertise.”

Dr Cikamatana adds retaining eye specialists and nursing staff is critical to the prevalence of severe vision impairment and blindness in Fiji.

Experts believe this is mostly happening due to a high number of non-communicable diseases in the country.