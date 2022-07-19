Leptospirosis remains above outbreak threshold

Leptospirosis cases remain above the outbreak threshold in the Western and Central.
In the West, there is a downward trend; however, it is a concern as it remained above the outbreak threshold consistently this year.
Nationally, admissions and deaths due to leptospirosis continue on a downward trend.
Although there has been a hike in Typhoid cases in the Northern division recently when three cases were reported in a week.
Typhoid case trends remain below outbreak and alert thresholds.
Dengue case trend also remains below outbreak and alert thresholds.
