Leptospirosis more severe when relapse

A person infected with leptospirosis has a 10% chance of having a relapse, which could be more serious.

Fiji Medical Association President Dr Basharat Munshi says leptospirosis can occur in two phases where the patient may recover for some time but fall ill again.

He says while it can cause a wide range of symptoms, some may have no symptoms at all.

Doctor Munshi says the time between exposure to a contaminated source and falling sick is up to four weeks.

“We talked about some of the symptoms, it’s no different to your other illnesses that are circulating, like flu-like illnesses such as COVID, for example, or dengue or typhoid, so one of the main symptoms is headache, high fever, you can get body aches and joint pain, some red eyes.”

He adds that leptospirosis can occur in two phases.

“The first wave can last up to a week or so and you may get better and then maybe after a few days or up to three or four weeks down the line, you will get a second wave. The second phase is a more deadly one so when you get this typically your brain coverings get inflamed, lung, liver, and kidneys get affected, and they go into failure, which if not supported in an ICU setting can lead to death.”

Doctor Munshi says diabetics or those with other illnesses are at risk of having a severe form of leptospirosis.

He is urging Fijians who fall into this category to seek medical attention at the earliest.