Leptospirosis cases surge in the West

Current data indicates an increase in recent suspected and confirmed cases of leptospirosis and dengue fever.

The Ministry of Health says this trend is seen mostly in the Western division and is consistent with the high level of rainfall that is expected to persist over this weekend.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the risk of disease resurgence resulting in severe outcomes can only be mitigated by adherence to public health measures.

There have been 1528 lab-confirmed cases of leptospirosis this year, with 134 new cases to report since the last update a week ago, 91 cases in the last week, and 43 more recorded for previous weeks.

Dr Fong says that while a decreasing trend was noted in the last update, we are seeing an upward trend in cases in the last week, driven by increasing lab positive cases from the Western Division.

In the Western Division, there have been 617 cases, with 62 new cases in the last week and eight more reported in previous weeks. While the case trend was downward in the last update, numbers have increased again beyond the outbreak threshold in the Western Division in the last week.