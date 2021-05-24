Home

Leptospirosis cases emerge following floods

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 13, 2022 4:30 pm
Dr. Munshi says climate-sensitive diseases such as Leptospirosis, dengue and typhoid were prevalent during periods of heavy rain and flooding.

Boil drinking water and cover your hands and feet when out in the fields.

This is the advice from Fiji Medical Association president, Dr Basharat Munshi after reports of Leptospirosis in the Western Division.

“It’s an occupation hazard for farmers, dairy workers and abattoir workers so if you’re a farmer, please wear gumboots and gloves where necessary and plus if you have any cuts and scratches to cover them up when you go out into the fields.”

Dr. Munshi says climate-sensitive diseases such as Leptospirosis, dengue and typhoid were prevalent during periods of heavy rain and flooding.

He said it was imperative that members of the public adhere to the health precautions to avoid contracting leptospirosis.

The symptoms of leptospirosis include fever, muscle pain, headache, red eyes, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, or feeling weak.

To prevent leptospirosis, people must avoid wading or swimming in flooded waters, wear shoes when walking outside, and keep all food and drink covered and away from rats.

 

