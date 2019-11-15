Late-stage cancer detection a concern for WOWS Kids

Late detection in child cancer has been a continuous issue for WOWs Kids Fiji.

Over the past year, they have recorded a total of 48 cases compared to 30 in the previous year.

Team Leader, Mere Williams says these are the reported cases they currently have but the issue lies with those that are undetected.

Article continues after advertisement

WOWS Kids Fiji believes there could be more children with cancer who are not yet to be identified.

“That’s the important thing for people to understand, the children that we’re looking after are the ones that have come through the system, and they’ve been tested by the oncology pediatrician”

Williams says treatment and care is always available.

“If everyone in Fiji, parents, the caregivers for children they are fully aware of these signs that we consistently promote if they are aware of that and they bring the children to the hospitals they the chances of their survival can be higher”

WOWs Kids Fiji is looking after 30 children in the Western Division and 18 in the Central/Eastern division.