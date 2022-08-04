Lack of oral and dental healthcare a great concern

The lack of proper oral and dental healthcare remains the main challenge and one of great concern for the Health Ministry.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says most Fijians in rural and remote communities do not have access to such services, giving rise to oral and dental diseases.

The ministry is now partnering with stakeholders to ensure dental services reach those who need them the most.

“Many of our children do not have proper access to dental care and I am hoping that to a large extent. Whatever findings you have will be shared with us in the Ministry of Health so we can sort our other ways and means of covering any gaps that we still have out there in the field.”

Dr Fong says regular dental care visits are essential to maintain healthy gums and teeth and avoid other oral health hygiene issues.

The Fiji Dental Association says approximately 3.5 billion people globally are affected by dental decay, and here in Fiji, it is also a top concern amongst our population.