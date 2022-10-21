Lack of knowledge on pap smear

Over 40 percent of women who have been diagnosed with cervical cancer never had any pap smear tests done, says CWM Hospital’s Gynecology Consultant Specialist Doctor Una Tabua.

Doctor Tabua says the majority of the women who present themselves to the hospital with cervical cancer are between the ages of 30 and 50.

She goes on to say that 50% of cervical cancer cases in Fiji are found in women who have more than three children and are involved in domestic duties.

”Interesting thing about this is 40 to 50 percent of the ladies who have cancer never had any pap smear and usually the presentation they present with the stage that they come in with is usually stage 2 B.”

Doctor Tabua is urging women to have their pap smear tests done.

”Those less than 30 years of age, pap smear should be done every three years but if you are more than 30 years of age you should do pap smear with HPV testing and it is a five yearly test is ok. If you are more than 60 and you still have abnormal test from your pap smear than you will have to continue your screening till you hit 70 years of age.”

Doctor Tabua adds that cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus.

HPV is a viral infection that’s passed between people through skin-to-skin contact and is the most common sexually transmitted infection.