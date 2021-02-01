Lack of health specialists in Fiji

Lack of skilled specialists is a challenge for the health sector.

Oceania Hospitals Pte Limited Executive Director Pramesh Sharma says they intend to expand their operations, but the lack of specialists to some extent is hindering their plans.

“We can afford the infrastructure but we can’t get the people. We don’t have volumes and numbers of people. In Oceania (Hospitals) we trying to become the hub of the Pacific Island where we become a one-stop-shop.”

Sharma adds this year the Hospital is to begin conducting open-heart surgeries locally.

He highlighted they are in the final stages of getting a Magnetic Resonance Imaging or (MRI) machine, which will allow for the early detection of heart diseases.