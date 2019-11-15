Labasa woman isolated and tested for COVID 19

A woman is admitted in isolation at the Labasa Hospital and has been tested for COVID 19.

The Ministry of Health says the 37-year-old had travelled from Narita in Japan last Saturday.

The ministry says she has symptoms of respiratory symptoms and is being tested for influenza at the Fiji CDC and COVID-19 at the WHO reference laboratory in Melbourne, Victoria.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar to many other respiratory illnesses, including colds and influenza and it is expected that with time the Ministry will investigate more persons with a relevant travel history and symptoms related to COVID-19.

The Health Ministry says this should not alarm the public, but be an indication of the high level of alertness and the precautionary approach they are taking in response to the global outbreak.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Fiji as yet.