Labasa Hospital services to return to normal

Operation at the Labasa Hospital will return to normal from Monday.

Labasa Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Jaoji Vulibeci says all Medical, Surgical, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedic and Paediatric services that were redirected elsewhere during the COVID-19 outbreak will now be seen at the Hospital from next week.

Only the outpatient clinic will remain at the Nasea Health Center and Children’s outpatient services will be at the Ro Qomate Health Clinic.

Dr Jaoji says they will continue to observe the proper hygiene practices once the normal operation starts.

These include social distancing, the use of hand sanitizers and the restriction to only a 100 patients at a time.

Dr Jaoji adds, the return to normal is in line with the latest relaxation of restrictions announced by the Prime Minister over the weekend.