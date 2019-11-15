Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Health

Labasa Hospital services to return to normal

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
June 25, 2020 5:51 am

Operation at the Labasa Hospital will return to normal from Monday.

Labasa Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Jaoji Vulibeci says all Medical, Surgical, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedic and Paediatric services that were redirected elsewhere during the COVID-19 outbreak will now be seen at the Hospital from next week.

Only the outpatient clinic will remain at the Nasea Health Center and Children’s outpatient services will be at the Ro Qomate Health Clinic.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Jaoji says they will continue to observe the proper hygiene practices once the normal operation starts.

These include social distancing, the use of hand sanitizers and the restriction to only a 100 patients at a time.

Dr Jaoji adds, the return to normal is in line with the latest relaxation of restrictions announced by the Prime Minister over the weekend.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.