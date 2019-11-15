Kidney treatment and research center to open in the West

A state of art, kidney treatment and research center is expected to be established in the Western division.

This will be a similar concept to the one in Nadera, Nasinu.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says a highly qualified nephrologist from overseas will be starting work soon at the CWM hospital as well as the kidney treatment and research center in Nadera.

He says a local who has some training in nephrology will also provide assistance.

The aim of the center is to enable the Health Ministry to conduct research on how to reduce the cost of consumables and kidney dialysis treatment in the country.

“We are going to open a center in the West. We are bringing in 15 machines. We have put aside ten machines for Nadera and five machines for the western center.”

Dr Waqainabete says the kidney treatment and research center in Nadera is expected to be operational soon.