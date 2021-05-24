Kadavu mortuary inoperative

The mortuary at the Vunisea Hospital in Kadavu has ceased operations due to mechanical breakdowns.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says as a result of the mechanical defect, people in Kadavu have been advised to bury their loved ones as soon as possible.

A burial support team has been activated in the medical area to help coordinate any escalated burial needs.

The Ministry adds in cases of suspected foul play the body of the deceased will be handled by police who will transfer it to Suva for postmortem.

Since the breakdown, there have been no reports of suspected foul play on deceased persons received at the Vunisea Hospital.

The facility is expected to be back in operations by Friday next week.

Meanwhile, the Fiji National Kidney Centre in Nadera, Nasinu is now operating normally after urgent repairs on its Reverse Osmosis machines.

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging or MRI machine at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital is also working again following repairs to the air-condition system needed for the optimal functioning.

The machine will now operate normal during weekdays and serve emergencies in the weekends.