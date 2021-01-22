Irrational prescribing of drugs is dangerous: Dr Raju

The Fiji College of General Practitioners President says antibiotics and other hosts of drugs should not be dispensed over the counter without a proper prescription.

Dr Ram Raju says they do come across some patients who are given medications without a prescription and pharmacists are cleverly not labelling them.

Dr Raju says taking medicines without medical advice is far too dangerous and this practice should be ceased immediately.

Article continues after advertisement

“We find that some pharmacies are not complying with the proper labelling. As a professional, they ought to know the laws that govern them to dispense medicines.”

He adds irrational prescribing of drugs is dangerous as it can lead to various complications.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says people need to be discouraged from prescribing for themselves.