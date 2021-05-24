Influenza cases strain outpatient care

The Ministry of Health says the surge in influenza cases has caused a severe strain on outpatient care capacity.

PS for Health Doctor James Fong says the Health Ministry is still seeing a high number of Leptospirosis Typhoid and Dengue Fever cases while also continuing its efforts to support COVID-19 vaccination needs.

He says these factors together only increase the pressure on all healthcare services, especially their outpatient facilities.

Dr. Fong says the Ministry has been working on measures to open more facilities with extended service hours and streamline outpatient services to help reduce waiting times.

He adds that they have recently seen the return of many of their staff from annual leave that had been deferred during the second and third waves of COVID-19, as well as sick leave during this increase in flu.

Dr. Fong says the Ministry has also made adjustments in its outreach programs to deal with LTDD, and vaccination needs, in order to free up staff for outpatients services in health centres to help improve services.

He explains that before the pandemic, Fiji’s influenza season typically began in January and ended by May/June.

However, Dr. Fong says in 2020 and 2021 there was a marked decrease in cases of influenza detected, a trend that was also seen in other countries.

He says that it is likely that public health and social measures deployed for COVID-19 worked to decrease other respiratory viruses, including influenza adding that the current increase in cases suggests a return to pre-pandemic levels of seasonal influenza, however, it is also possible that decreased incidence of influenza in recent years will have led to decreased immunity in the community, and subsequently more people becoming ill than in a usual flu season.

He has stressed that children under the age of 5 especially babies and the elderly are most at risk of severe influenza.