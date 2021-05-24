Infant among new COVID-19 deaths

The Ministry of Health has reported seven new COVID-19 deaths since the last update.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the youngest is of a 2 month-old infant from the Western Division, who died at home on last month.

The infant had been sick for two days prior to his death.

A COVID-19 test was performed when he was brought to the Lautoka Hospital, confirming a positive result.

The other six deaths are between the ages of 36 and 89, and all of them are from the Western Division.

The Ministry also recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19, of which 24 were recorded on Tuesday and 11 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, ending at 8 am yesterday.

Of the 35 new cases, 10 were recorded in the Central Division, three were received from the Western Division, four were recorded in the North, and 18 were in the Eastern Division.