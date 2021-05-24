Increased surveillance to detect Omicron

Fiji cannot let its guard down given the imminent threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says authorities are fully aware of the threats outside our border with Omicron moving quickly throughout the world.

Health Ministry staff are undertaking a review of their operations and response to the pandemic over the past 19 months.

It will identify the Ministry’s strengths and weaknesses, possible opportunities and potential threats.

Dr Waqainabete says the findings will enhance and improve services and develop a new strategy if faced with a third wave.

He adds the decisions made at the height of the pandemic are bearing fruit with low infection numbers, relaxation of stringent COVID-19 measures and resumption of movement which will allow Fijians Christmas and New Year with their family and friends.

The minister has told medical workers that Fiji will need to watch its borders in order to detect Omicron and respond rapidly through enhanced surveillance.