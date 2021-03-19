Increase in the cases of LTDD after cyclones: Waqainabete

The Ministry of Health staff is visiting and spraying communities to stop the spread of Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue and Diarrhoea.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says after every cyclone they expect an increase in the cases of LTDD.

Dr Waqainabete says after disasters the Health Ministry keeps a close watch on Fijians turning to hospitals with mild symptoms.

“They are continuously going out into the community providing awareness and helping in sanitation. We need to task the leadership of the community to take heed of the advice.”

He adds the health teams are focusing on advocating to ensure Fijians are prepared and he has urged Fijians to be aware of climate-sensitive diseases.