Incidences of heart disease quite high in Fiji

Health professionals are facing challenges with late presentations of patients with various types of heart diseases.

Oceania Hospital Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Prakash Gore says most patients are unaware that they have a heart disease, raising concerns over a lack of awareness.

“Everyone should be aware of what heart disease is. They should not overlook it or neglect it and should present it to the General practitioners or whatever clinical facilities or the first medical contact they have.”

Dr Gore adds that limited resources add to problems in providing adequate care and treatment to patients.

“The logistics are an issue but we are doing well I think. We are having enough of cases, we are doing emergency cases and we are doing renal angioplasty so this is good.”

The youngest patient he has seen so far is a 28-year-old.

Oceania Hospitals limited today conducted it’s a medical education session to ensure practitioners are well informed.