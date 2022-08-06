Improved health services in Namosi satisfy Ratu Suliano

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji / Facebook]

Namosi Chief and former Member of Parliament Ratu Suliano Matanitobua has acknowledged the work by the government in improving health services in his province.

Ratu Suliano says the opening of the newly refurbished Waivaka Nursing Station in the province will greatly benefit his people.

The Namosi Chief says it is a challenge travelling to Suva for villagers and such improvements will assist them.

The government invested over $100,000 towards the station’s refurbishment.

The centre provides services to seven villages under the Waivaka Medical Zones.

Ratu Suliano says he hopes that similar work will be done in another two nursing stations in the province.

He says if developments as such make his people happy, then he is also satisfied.

The former MP is awaiting sentencing by the Anti-Corruption Court after he was convicted of corruption-related charges last month.

He was found guilty of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining a financial advantage while being a member of parliament.

The former MP unlawfully obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.