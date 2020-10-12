Illegal tobacco products a concern

Tax avoidance and evasion continue to undermine effective tobacco control policies.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fiji is slowly witnessing the presence of unregulated and emerging tobacco products such as shisha and e-cigarettes.

“These activities range from legal actions such as purchasing tobacco products from lower tax jurisdiction to illegal ones such as smuggling and counterfeiting.”

Dr Waqainabete also revealed that Fiji is experiencing an increase in chewing tobacco and counterfeit tobacco products which do not meet the requirements of our laws.

“Social impact, such as unemployment, school dropout poverty, addiction, to name a few becomes a 5 consistent issue with the most vulnerable severely affected in children and the elderly.”

The Ministry of Health also launched its commitment and support towards the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in Suva today.

The minister adds says they are working to strengthen enforcement around the areas of illicit tobacco trade.