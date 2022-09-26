HIV cases increase in 2021

[File Photo]

Fiji recorded 155 new cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infections.

This is an increase from the previous year, where the Health Ministry recorded 147 cases.

The Health Ministry says there have been 25 HIV-related deaths in 2021, including one pediatric death.

It says along with government, they are committed to raising awareness amongst young Fijians about HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

This through Empowerment Trainings on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), school awareness sessions on SRHR and through the provision of Free GP services so that Fijians can seek professional medical help about Sexual and Reproductive Health.