Heart disease admissions increasing

Heart disease in the country is reaching heights never seen before.

The Health Ministry says admissions to hospitals relating to heart diseases have dramatically increased in the last three years.

While marking World Heart Day, Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong highlighted that in 2015 there were 502 admissions, 700 in 2016 and the figure rose to 1279 two years ago.

Out of the figure highlighted by Dr. Fong, twelve percent of the patients had major heart attacks.

“Out of those who had major heart attacks ten percent of them died within 24 hours of being admitted at the hospital and most people with heart disease had major risk factors. We all know the risk factors, smoking, unhealthy nutrition, obesity, lack of physical activity”.

Dr Fong says people should seriously consider their health.

“World Heart day to me is a time to help us and those who we serve to clearly see how we can look at our hearts and whether put hearts can be made healthy enough to live to the potential that we suppose to reach. That’s the question we need to start posing to the public”.

Dr Fong says the increasing number of such non-communicable diseases also puts pressure on the health system.

He adds 82 percent of the premature deaths in the country are due to NCDs.