Health workers joining other sectors

Health workers continue to resign from the ministry and are now joining other sectors.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong says this is apart from those who have decided to leave for greener pastures by securing jobs in medical fields overseas.

He says the Ministry has seen some health workers seeking references as they want to quit their job.

“I’ve received letters where I have to approve certification of services and I still receive those types of letters. Like I said, it is what it is.”



Dr James Fong

Dr. Fong says there are different reasons for people leaving, but extensive work done during the pandemic tops the list.

“They said they are fed-up with having to keep responding to the needs and they just find it too taxing, their mental health has deteriorated, they find it too much pressure on their families and have just gone into total different fields.”

Fiji Nursing Association President, Alisi Vudiniabola says this issue is not limited to Fiji.

“Not only in Fiji. They are leaving their jobs, leaving nursing, and some of them are leaving their countries, like us.”

The Permanent Secretary says they are trying to mitigate staff movement by improving monetary and non-monetary working conditions.