Health workers job secured

The Ministry of Health has assured that jobs will not be affected as Australia-based Aspen Medical takes over the Ba and Lautoka Hospitals in the coming months.

Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete confirms Aspen is expected to bring its own cadre of employees but all existing health workers at the two facilities will keep their jobs.

Doctor Waqainabete says arrangements have been made to protect the interests of staff at the two hospitals.

Article continues after advertisement

The Health Minister has assured they will honour their contractual obligations with employees.

“They have signed contracts with us, so certainly, at the end of the day, healthcare Fiji will work through their own processes, including advertisements for the positions they need. They have the option to actually join them. Those who don’t join them still have a contract with us. It’s not only about those who are coming into the service but also those within the service that are relocating within the facilities that we have”.

Aspen Medical’s take-over of the Lautoka and Ba Hospital is in phase.

The first of which is overseeing the management of the hospitals, and the second is the human resource component.

According to an Aspen Medical spokesperson they intend to offer contracts to all current staff at the Ba and Lautoka Hospitals and the staff will have the choice to either continue working for the Ministry or alternatively for Aspen.

The State has assured the outsourcing of operations will improve services and introduce procedures that were not available locally.