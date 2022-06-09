Health workers are leaving in numbers

A large number of health workers are leaving Fiji for greener pastures.

This has been confirmed by the Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, who says that recruitment agencies are recruiting in large quantities.

Dr. Fong claims many health professionals in New Zealand and Australia are taking big offers in America and Fijian health workers have been pulled to fill the gaps in these two countries.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now a lot of our people have to go there, to New Zealand and Australia. Some of them are being drawn to America. In Dubai, they usually use Filipino-trained people. I now have information that the Filipino trained people are actually going directly to America and the Dubai people are now looking to our medical professions to provide for their needs.”

Dr. Fong says mass migration by health workers was expected and the ministry is fighting to at least control this movement.

“It’s not something you can stop. People go to greener pastures. What we can do is we can try and mitigate some of the issues by supporting them better in the workplace.”

The Fiji Nursing Association claims 80 nurses left our shores for New Zealand about two weeks ago.

FNA President Alisi Vudiniabola says they had warned about this mass movement.

“That’s what the FNA has been talking about; they have been asking the government to look after nurses. If they are saying the grass is greener on that side, then make our grass greener. Put retention strategies in place so that nurses can stay back. “

The Permanent Secretary for Health says this is a global concern.

Dr. Fong says many workers in developed countries quit their jobs after intensive coverage during the COVID-19 outbreak, and hence they look to small countries to provide them with human resources.

The PS says training institutions are channeling out a good number of health professionals, as he assures that once the economy further improves, the retention capabilities will be better.