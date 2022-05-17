Health System remains a key priority: Seam

The European Union is now active in its health policies in the Pacific as it remains its key priority area as they have done a major investment of $185.14 million in this.
European Union Ambassador to Fiji and the Pacific Sujiro Seam says they have started major investments pre-COVID-19 pandemic in the Pacific to help Pacific Islands countries strengthen their health systems.
He adds they also provided aid to the Pacific islands during the pandemic.
“In response to COVID-19, we managed to redirect resources, 22 million euros to provide assistance to the countries so that they could face the health consequences of the COVID-19”
He adds that partnering agencies such as World Health Organization, the Joint Incidence Management team, and the South Pacific Commission are on board.