Health personnel undergoing COVID-19 training

The Ministry of Health is currently working with the World Health Organization in providing Public Health and Primary Care Management around the country, due to the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the training is important to ensure health specialists are equipped with the right skills to handle possible or suspected COVID-19 cases.

The training involves health teams from the Central, Western, Northern, and Eastern Divisions and is extended to representatives from private sector healthcare.

“So as more information comes through, it is important for the Ministry of Health staff to be able to be trained and to be advised by the medical experts all the way down. If it does come through, we don’t want it to be going behind us or being late but we want to make sure that we are prepared”.

The Minister says they’re also working on establishing isolations units as a response effort to the virus.