Health officials tighten security at major port of entries

The Health Ministry has tightened security at all major ports of entry in light of the Coronavirus outbreak that is accelerating in China’s Hubei province.

The virus has killed 42 people and has spread to other countries including our neighbors, Australia where four cases have been registered.

Health Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says while at this stage Fiji has a low-risk of contracting the virus, the Ministry has taken pro-active steps and is monitoring incoming travelers, particularly from Asian countries.

“Our people have been on the ground in Nadi and they’ve been watching flights as they come in from Singapore and Hong Kong and talking to passengers of concern and making sure that we protect our borders. The border security from our point of view, we watch it very tightly. There are strategies in place as I’ve said we’ve been talking to the ports such as the Airports in Nausori and Nadi”.

Dr Waqainabete says so far no incoming travelers have shown any signs of the virus.

He says officials at the wharfs have also been put on high alert.

“We also have to remember that quite a lot of Chinese nationals coming to Fiji through the Fishing Industry. Even seaports that something we are watching”.

Dr. Waqainabete is advising Fijians to practice adequate hygiene measures and maintain a healthy diet to protect themselves from contracting the virus as there is still no vaccination confirmed to cure this deadly flu.