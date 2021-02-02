Health officials deployed to detect disease outbreak

Health and safety remains a priority at evacuation centres which are still active in TC Ana affected areas.

The Health Ministry has deployed officials to assess those still taking shelter at the evacuation centres to detect any possible disease outbreak.

Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says schools are being disinfected so that there are no health threats to students starting school on Monday next week.

“We wanted to pick up the Fijians who may be sick in evacuation centres because they may be living too close to one another, there may not be proper social distancing and diseases are likely to develop.”

School managements are encouraged to play an active role and put proper health measures in place to safeguard student’s health.